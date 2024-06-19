Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy today as we transition to a drier weather pattern

Wednesday serves as a transition day this week as we will watch tropical moisture move to the west and slightly drier air take over from the east. Through the weekend we will see more sunshine and less rain.

Today & Tonight: Elevated winds from the east early Wednesday will add a refreshing feel to the air. Conditions are not quite as muggy to start off the day as the highest atmospheric moisture amounts are now to the west of our area. Temperatures early Wednesday start off in the low to mid 70's and as we will see more sunshine today, it will help the region warm back into the low-90's this afternoon. Though we are trending drier, isolated shower activity should still be expected this afternoon, about 30% coverage anticipated for afternoon storms. Winds will remain quite breezy all day, anywhere between 10-25 mph.

St. James and Assumption parishes have been highlighted in a Wind Advisory until 7pm Wednesday evening.

Overnight, winds will begin to die down a bit and with partly cloudy conditions, temperatures will fall back into the middle 70's by daybreak Thursday.

Up Next: We will see a sunnier and drier pattern begin Thursday and stick around through the weekend. With less clouds and rain, temperatures will creep up to slightly above average temperatures each afternoon, into the middle and possible upper-90's for some. There will still be enough moisture present in the air to make things feel a bit warmer and allow for typical summertime pop-up storms to develop each day.

The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone One is still ongoing in the Bay of Campeche. The "Potential Tropical Cyclone" term is a designation from the National Hurricane Center for systems that have yet to become tropical in nature, but will likely do so and make landfall within 24 hours. No direct impacts are anticipated for south Louisiana, but Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of northern Mexico and southern Texas. This disturbance will likely become a tropical storm by Wednesday. Once that happens, it will take the name Alberto.

Another disturbance appears to develop over the same region occupied by Potential Tropical Cyclone One this weekend. The overall environment will be conducive for gradual development as it moves northward or northwestward into early next week. For now, that region has a low chance of tropical development this weekend and early next week.

The Storm Station is also keeping an eye on an area of showers and storms located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas. There is a small chance of gradual development of this system as it drifts westward toward the Southeast Coast. For now, no major impacts are anticipated for Louisiana.

