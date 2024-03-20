Wednesday AM Forecast: Very spring-like today, Clouds and rain chances increase tomorrow

Sunshine from the first half of the week will be replaced by clouds and occasional rain showers to end the workweek. By this weekend, conditions will be close to perfect for any outdoor activities.

Today & Tonight: After a chilly morning with temperatures in the low 40's, mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon will make for a nice spring day. The Capital Area will see temperatures near 72° Wednesday afternoon with some clouds moving into the area by sunset. Winds remain light out of the SSW today. Overnight, with an increase in cloud cover, temperatures return to average for this time of year, in the lower 50's.

Up Next: The end of the workweek includes mainly cloudy skies and the occasional rain shower, especially Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Temperatures each day, depending on the occasional break of sunshine, will hang around the 70° mark. An occasional rumble of thunder is possible but because of our relative location to the rainmaker, we should mainly be dealing with rain showers. Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes could be slick in some areas although rain totals should be on the lighter side with no severe weather expected.

Just in time for weekend plans and a big National Championship rematch at Alex Box Stadium, skies will clear and temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoons will sit comfortably in the upper 70s. We will remain dry all weekend with clouds increasing Sunday night, hinting at the arrival of our next best chance for storms to start next week.

– Emma Kate Cowan

