Wednesday AM Forecast: Getting close to 90 degrees before weekend cooldown

Before the week's end, we have a chance of hitting 90° for the first time this year. Conditions change over the weekend as a cold front brings a cooldown.

Today & Tonight: More of the same is expected for the weather today. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. A stray shower or two is possible, although the vast majority will stay dry. Humidity levels will stay below summer standards, but it will feel a bit muggy. Don't forget the sunscreen and shades if outside! Overnight, lows will bottom out in the mid-60s with a few areas of patchy fog.

Up Next: The atmospheric "lid" provided by a building ridge of high pressure is only going to get stronger as we wrap up the workweek. Because of that, expect our afternoon temperatures to keep climbing, with many of us likely hitting the upper 80s and potentially even the low 90s by Friday and Saturday!

The Storm Station is also keeping a close eye on a cold front scheduled to arrive this weekend. We expect that boundary to cross into our area late Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning. While our parched lawns could certainly use a good soak, this front looks a bit stingy; expect only isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the overnight and early morning hours. On the plus side, it shouldn't be a total washout for your Sunday plans, though you might need to dodge a stray shower or two early in the day. The most significant change you’ll feel is the refreshing drop in both humidity and temperature. By Monday morning, we’ll be waking up to a crisp 51 degrees, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-70s.

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– Balin

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