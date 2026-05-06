Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold front to cause unsettled pattern through weekend

An approaching cold front will stall in the area through the weekend, causing an unsettled stretch of weather. Some days will be wetter than others, and this will depend on the exact position of the front.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday is shaping up to be a warm, humid day with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s, supported by a steady southern breeze at 10–15 mph. While we can’t rule out a stray, brief shower during the day, the vast majority of the region will stay dry and quiet. The weather becomes more active tonight as a slow-moving cold front arrives from the northwest, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. While an isolated severe storm is possible near the state line in Southwest Mississippi, the primary energy for stronger storms is expected to remain further north toward the I-20 corridor. Expect a few lingering showers early Thursday morning, with overnight lows settling near a mild 70 degrees.





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Up Next: The forecast for Thursday presents a few more hurdles as we track the exact movement of an stalling cold front. Its final position will dictate exactly who sees rain and who stays dry. Recent data suggests the front may stall further south than originally anticipated; if this trend holds, we will see plenty of cloud cover, but far fewer thunderstorms than initially forecasted. While we currently have rain coverage at 60%, expect that number to potentially drop in future updates if the drier trend continues.

While Thursday is trending drier, Friday is trending wetter. The front will lift back into our area as a warm front, which will act as a focal point for numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall, potentially leading to localized drainage issues or minor flooding.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the front will gradually lose its steam as it drifts further north. Saturday will feature scattered activity, but there will be plenty of dry windows for any outdoor plans. Similarly, while you may have to dodge a isolated shower during Mother’s Day festivities on Sunday, we aren't expecting a total washout. Temperatures will stay right where they should be for early May, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s.

By the time the weekend wraps up, cumulative rainfall totals could reach between 2 and 5 inches, with higher amounts possible in spots that see repeated downpours. Relief arrives next Monday as a secondary cold front pushes through, sweeping away the tropical moisture and dropping our humidity levels back to more comfortable levels. Highs to start the work week will remain pleasant in the low 80s.

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– Balin

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