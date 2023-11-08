Wednesday AM Forecast: Fog during morning commute will give way to partly sunny skies later today

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 1 - 10am this morning across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility could drop to one quarter of a mile or less causing hazardous driving conditions. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Especially near New Orleans, wildfire smoke mixing with fog can create extremely dangerous driving conditions. Plan extra time for your morning commute through this area and be prepared for sudden changes in both visibility and traffic conditions. The densest fog is expected to develop around sunrise (6:24am).

Today & Tonight: After a foggy morning around southern Louisiana, heating of the atmosphere will mix out any fog and give way to partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-80s making for another above average day. Similar conditions from Tuesday night should be expected this evening as temperatures will be a bit mild in the lower 60s and there will once again be the potential for fog development during your Thursday morning commute.

Up Next: Thursday will be the last day over the next week with temperatures climbing into the 80s. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front that will make it's way into the state on Friday. As the front travels from the northwest through the day Friday, isolated showers can be expected. At this time, the front is forecasted to stall out near the coast for most of the weekend which keeps cloud cover around and the chance for spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures starting Saturday will be relatively cooler with afternoon temperatures through the beginning of next week in the lower 70s.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the tropical are quiet. No development is expected during the next 7 days.

