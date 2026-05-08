Friday PM Forecast: more rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead

The Storm Station continues to follow a weak and wobbling front that will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms over Mother’s Day Weekend. Skies will clear with a drop in humidity for the next workweek.

Saturday: numerous showers and thunderstorms, isolated flooding

Mother’s Day: some dry time, but dodging showers and thunderstorms

Payoff: sunny, dry, mild most of next week

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger into the early evening hours but will steadily weaken and diminish for a few hours of quiet time. Skies will stay mainly cloudy, and lows will drop into the upper 60s. The next batch of showers and thunderstorms will push in closer to dawn on Saturday. If you have plans outdoors on Saturday morning, have an alternate option. If you need to drive, be prepared for isolated flash flooding once again, especially with creeks and catch basins already high after recent rainfall. If you see water covering the pavement, don't test the depth—turn around and find another way. While the main threat is water, a few storms could pack gusty winds as well. Especially if the region is socked by widespread rain and thunderstorms Saturday morning, there could be some drier time for late afternoon with highs not clearing the upper 70s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: Mother’s Day will start off muggy in the upper 60s but should offer a mix of sun and clouds with some dry time early. Expect highs in the mid 80s. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up in response to warming. Then, a cold front will move in from the northwest during the evening. This will trigger one final round of showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, the cold front will move into the Gulf and drag in a much drier air mass. This will lead to a large diurnal temperature range, meaning the gap between the morning low and afternoon high will be wide because dry air heats up and cools down much faster than humid air.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, mornings will be crisp in the mid-50s and beautiful, and afternoons will be mild in the low 80s. Dry conditions will prevail through the end of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.