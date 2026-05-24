Sunday PM Forecast: More storms threaten to disrupt Memorial Day plans

This wet weather pattern simply refuses to quit. Numerous showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility into Memorial Day. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for everyone along and south of I-12. Once again, these storms will be capable of dumping torrential downpours that can quickly trigger localized street flooding.

Tonight & Memorial Day: Expect a few showers to linger into the evening hours. Even overnight, storms aren’t off the table. It’ll otherwise be cloudy and muggy with lows stopping in the upper 60s to near 70°. Into Memorial Day, an upper-level disturbance will pull up plenty of tropical moisture, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms. While there may be some dry time, make sure to have an indoor backup plan ready. Rain and lightning will likely interrupt many outdoor holiday events.

Pinpointing the exact timing of these storms is tricky, as there are mixed signals on whether the worst of the rain will fall in the morning or the afternoon. If the morning turns out to be a washout, the afternoon might actually clear up and turn out a little nicer, and vice versa if the morning ends up drier. Meteorologist Dave Baker will have the advantage of seeing the morning radar, so be sure to 2une-In with him starting at 5 a.m. on WBRZ Channel 2 for the latest trends.

Up Next: The persistent, soggy weather pattern will continue to anchor itself over the central Gulf Coast for the rest of the week. Umbrellas will continue finding use on many days, with numerous showers and storms likely all the way through Friday. Collectively over the next week, most of us will pick up another 2-5” of rain, with some neighborhoods crossing the 6-inch mark. With already soaked grounds, additional downpours could result in flash flooding, especially in city streets and low-lying areas. By next weekend, storms remain in the forecast, though the overall rain coverage should back off just a touch.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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