Wednesday AM Forecast: A few showers today, more significant system this weekend

A weak front will bring a few showers today, but anything we do see should be pretty light. This will not be the case over the weekend, as a much stronger system will pass through.

Today & Tonight: The warm, spring-like weather will continue today, with highs reaching the upper 70s. A weak front will push through this afternoon, driving some isolated showers. Not everyone will see them, and even if you do, rainfall should be pretty light. It will not be a completely overcast day, so expect a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight, the weak front will push closer to the coast. Lows will take a slight dip, with most in the mid-50s.

Rest of the Week: Instead of being near 80 degrees, highs will be closer to the mid-70s Thursday thanks to the weak front. This slight decrease in temperatures will not last long as the previously mentioned front will push back to the north by Friday. Highs here have the potential to reach the lower 80s! Both afternoons will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an outside chance of a shower. Conditions should cooperate nicely for the LSU Baseball season opener Friday afternoon but don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re heading to the ballpark. The weekend matchups, especially on Saturday, will be a different story.

Saturday: It’s shaping up to be a busy start to the weekend in the Red Stick. From Valentine’s Day plans to the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade and LSU Baseball’s opening series against Milwaukee, plenty of events will be taking place outside. As if the calendar wasn’t active enough, the atmosphere will be too. A strong storm system is expected to push into the area late in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours, adding some weather concerns to an already packed schedule.

The Spanish Town Parade: For those heading downtown for the parade, the midday stretch appears generally favorable. Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional glimpses of sunshine mixed in. A brief shower can’t be ruled out, but the more intense thunderstorms should hold off until later in the day, so there are no safety concerns at this point. It will stay quite warm, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Gusty south winds at 10 to 20 mph may add an extra challenge when it comes to snagging and hanging onto those throws.

LSU Baseball: Plan on a warm, muggy, and somewhat breezy afternoon out at Alex Box Stadium. First pitch will come with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, though a few peeks of sunshine are possible. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the steadier, heavier storms are expected to hold off until later, allowing enough time to get the game in.

Plan on a warm, muggy, and somewhat breezy afternoon out at Alex Box Stadium. First pitch will come with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, though a few peeks of sunshine are possible. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the steadier, heavier storms are expected to hold off until later, allowing enough time to get the game in. Date Night: The most significant weather is expected to arrive during the evening and overnight hours, right as many people may be heading out for Valentine’s Day plans. A line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area. While it’s still too soon to lock in exact details, a few storms could be on the stronger side. Stay weather-aware, especially if you’re traveling in heavy rain. Make sure you have a reliable way to receive alerts while you’re out so you can quickly respond to any severe weather warnings.

Sunday & Beyond: Any lingering rain should wrap up by Sunday afternoon, if not sooner, paving the way for a return to more typical February weather. Afternoon highs will settle into the mid-60s with a lingering north breeze adding a bit of a chill. Presidents’ Day on Monday will begin on a cool note, with morning temperatures in the mid-40s, but sunshine will take over and boost readings into the low 70s by afternoon. Just in time for Mardi Gras, the stretch of pleasant weather continues—laissez les bons temps rouler!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.