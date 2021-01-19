Weak front to meander across region through weekend

A stalling front and moisture advancing into skies from the southwest will bring a lot of cloud cover and some rain chances over the next several days. Thermometers will primarily reside above average.

The Next 24 Hours: A weak cold front will slip through the area tonight as low temperatures pause near 50. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a stray shower is possible. It is possible that the front stirs up a shower or two over the coastal parishes through about midday Wednesday. Behind the boundary, and due to more clouds, high temperatures will stop in the upper 60s.

After That: Transitioning to a warm front, the boundary is likely to meander on Thursday maintaining mostly cloudy skies and producing a few showers, mainly north of I-10. It will crawl back to the south as a cold front on Friday with a better chance of rain area wide. Highs will be near 70 and lows will be in the upper 50s, both days. The boundary may finally settle down in the northern Gulf by this weekend but will be close enough to keep clouds and spotty showers in the forecast. Temperatures may cool back to average. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The upper level pattern will switch this week, featuring a slight ridge of warmer temperatures and more moisture. A weak surface front will move beneath this ridge into Wednesday morning, perhaps delivering a shower or two along the coast. This front will maintain near average low temperatures through Wednesday morning. The boundary will weaken and reverse course over the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. This warm front draped north and west of the region will cause persistent southwesterly winds aloft to hoist moisture into the atmosphere and cause widespread cloud cover through the weekend. With the local area south of the warm front, high and low temperatures will run about 10-15 degrees above average. Depending on the extent of the low level clouds, some foggy mornings could occur. A lack of significant upper level disturbances or surface storms will preclude any decent rain chances until Thursday afternoon and Friday. By that time, the annoying boundary will drift back to the south as a cold front and the well above average moisture in the atmosphere will enhance rain chances. Pacific in origin, the air mass behind this system will not modify temperatures much. The front will again stall in the northern Gulf so as of now, next weekend is looking primarily dry though lingering low level moisture will likely hold a lot of cloud cover in place.

--Josh

