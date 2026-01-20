Latest Weather Blog
Four prison visitors arrested for having marijuana in vehicles
BATON ROUGE - Four prison visitors were arrested over the weekend for having drugs in their vehicles while on Department of Corrections property.
DOC said that vehicle searches occurred on Saturday and Sunday. In total, 343 cars were searched at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.
Three visitors to Elayn Hunt were issued misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana, and one visitor to Dixon Correctional was booked for introduction of contraband. Deputies say she had synthetic marijuana, a gun and alcohol in her car.
Trending News
“Last year, the department issued helpful guidance surrounding visitation protocols,” said Chief of Prison Operations Seth Smith. “We want to remind members of the public who wish to visit individuals who are incarcerated that they must follow these rules and regulations, and failure to do so will result in arrests and charges being filed.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
King Cake Drive-Thru headed back to Baton Rouge, bringing New Orleans king...
-
Guaranty Media celebrates 100th anniversary by giving back to community
-
BRPD: Sisters arrested after their infirmed mother was found with open sores,...
-
WATCH: Attorney General Liz Murrill discusses Fifth Circuit's hearing on 10 Commandments...
-
Rep. Julia Letlow says she is running for Senate seat following Trump...