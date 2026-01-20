55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four prison visitors arrested for having marijuana in vehicles

2 hours 6 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 20 2026 Jan 20, 2026 January 20, 2026 4:40 PM January 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four prison visitors were arrested over the weekend for having drugs in their vehicles while on Department of Corrections property. 

DOC said that vehicle searches occurred on Saturday and Sunday. In total, 343 cars were searched at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. 

Three visitors to Elayn Hunt were issued misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana, and one visitor to Dixon Correctional was booked for introduction of contraband. Deputies say she had synthetic marijuana, a gun and alcohol in her car. 

Trending News

“Last year, the department issued helpful guidance surrounding visitation protocols,” said Chief of Prison Operations Seth Smith. “We want to remind members of the public who wish to visit individuals who are incarcerated that they must follow these rules and regulations, and failure to do so will result in arrests and charges being filed.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days