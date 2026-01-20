Four prison visitors arrested for having marijuana in vehicles

BATON ROUGE - Four prison visitors were arrested over the weekend for having drugs in their vehicles while on Department of Corrections property.

DOC said that vehicle searches occurred on Saturday and Sunday. In total, 343 cars were searched at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.

Three visitors to Elayn Hunt were issued misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana, and one visitor to Dixon Correctional was booked for introduction of contraband. Deputies say she had synthetic marijuana, a gun and alcohol in her car.

“Last year, the department issued helpful guidance surrounding visitation protocols,” said Chief of Prison Operations Seth Smith. “We want to remind members of the public who wish to visit individuals who are incarcerated that they must follow these rules and regulations, and failure to do so will result in arrests and charges being filed.”