We will shock you: Electrified wristband promises to end your bad habits

Trying to shake a bad habit? Well, a new wristband sold on Amazon.com may just be able to help with that.

The company Pavlok recently launched its own storefront on the online retail giant.

Its main product? An electrified wristband that syncs up with your smartphone to help train away any undesirable behavior. According to the product's information page, it does so by administering an "electric stimulus" when it detects you engaging in any of your disclosed vices.

The page also claims the wristband will "reward" you with a more subtle vibration when you commit to healthier behavior.

Right now, the product retails at $200. You can click HERE if you want to learn about the Pavlok wristband yourself.