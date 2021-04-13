'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal will impact recruiting

BATON ROUGE - LSU is adjusting its recruiting strategies while the university is under scrutiny amid the Title IX scandal.

Coach Ed Orgeron is not giving many details about how the Title IX investigation has impacted the search for future football players.

When asked about how concerns over instability within the athletics department might affect athletic prospects, Orgeron kept his answer vague.

"Internally we have a plan, we have a lot of people, we have talks and stuff, I'm gonna leave that at that," Orgeron said.

Several staff members and former athletes with LSU Athletics were implicated in Husch Blackwell's report, which was made public last month. The report detailed numerous failings at LSU, particularly within the athletics department, when it came to reporting sexual misconduct.