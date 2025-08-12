WBRZ-TV marks 70 years of service with a special documentary

BATON ROUGE, LA – WBRZ-TV is celebrating a major milestone, its 70th anniversary, with a special documentary-style program that will air on Thursday, August 14th, at 7 PM on Channel 2.

The hour-long special, produced by WBRZ News anchor and resident Channel 2 historian Michael Shingleton, takes viewers on a journey from the station's first day on the air on April 14, 1955, to the present. The documentary will chronicle the biggest stories from the past seven decades, capturing the moments that have defined our community.

The documentary will feature a walk down memory lane with former anchors Andrea Clesi, Barry Erwin, Bob Courtney, Leo Honeycutt, Pat Shingleton, as well as former news director John Spain. Also featured is WBRZ's Chairman of the Board, Richard Manship.

"This station is more than just a business; it's a legacy that my family has built with a deep commitment to the people of this community. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done over the past 70 years, and our unwavering service to the community remains our top priority," said Richard Manship, owner and Chairman of the Board. "

WBRZ holds a unique position in the modern broadcast television landscape as it has been locally owned by the Manship family for its entire 70-year history. This dedication to local ownership and community service is a cornerstone of the station's identity.

Adding to this, COO Jake Manship said, "My family's love for the Baton Rouge community is strong. I am excited to lead our businesses into the next generation of broadcasting and streaming, ensuring we continue to serve our viewers with the quality journalism they have come to expect."

The WBRZ 70th Anniversary special is a tribute to the dedicated journalists, staff, and community members who have made the station a trusted source of news and information for seven decades.