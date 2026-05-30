83°
Latest Weather Blog
Glen Oaks High hosts free end-of-school celebration for K-12 families
BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at Glen Oaks High for an end of school celebration featuring free resources, food and activities for kids.
The free event was open to students in kindergarten through 12 grade and their families.
It featured live music, games, face painting, snowballs and giveaways.
Organizers say it was important to create a positive space for kids in the community and give them a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year.
Trending News
The event ended at 3 p.m. Organizers say they hope to expand the event to more communities next year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Still Here shares stories of black women impacted by HIV through immersive...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental...
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Bishop leads hurricane prayer service at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
-
Southern University mourns death of beloved campus emotional support dog
Sports Video
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster