WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon honored in St. Francisville after serving as Grand Marshal in holiday parade

Wednesday, December 10 2025
ST. FRANCISVILLE — WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon was honored Tuesday night in St. Francisville.

Mayor Andy D'Aquilla presented Weatherspoon with a proclamation honoring her for serving as the Grand Marshal at the 2025 Christmas in the Country Parade last weekend. 

Weatherspoon said it was an honor to share stories on WBRZ about the amazing people in and around St. Francisville, as well as participating in the three-day event. 

