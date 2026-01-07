79°
WBRZ's Mia Monet hosting 10th anniversary celebration of local Baton Rouge band 'Universal Language'

Wednesday, January 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Local Baton Rouge band “Universal Language” is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration at the L'Auberge Hotel and Casino on Friday Night.

The band has performed for several events, including Southern University’s Athletics Gala, Live after Five, 225 Fest and The National Chicken Fest. 

The group became popular for performing soulful classics in the Baton Rouge community. 

The anniversary celebration kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday night, with WBRZ's Mia Monet set to host. 

