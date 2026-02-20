71°
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he continues fifth year coaching Tigers
BATON ROUGE — In his first four years leading LSU's baseball program, Jay Johnson brought home two National Championships.
Now, entering his fifth year in Alex Box Stadium, Johnson's team is projected, by a vote of his fellow coaches, to finish first in the SEC. The No. 2 LSU Tigers are already 5-0 back on the diamond as they head into a weekend tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
Before the Tigers take the field against opponents like Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited the Box to share tips he's taught his championship-winning teams about hitting, fielding, pitching and much more.
