TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

3 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 4:29 AM February 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Prairieville on I 10 EB between LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173 and LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel/Exit 177; CLEARED

7:20a: Debris blocking left lane in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB between I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B and LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 1

