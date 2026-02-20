Early Friday morning shooting along West Brookstown Drive leaves one person hospitalized

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot along West Brookstown Drive and taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

Emergency services, including Baton Rouge Police and EMS, were dispatched to the shooting around 2:13 a.m.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the man was walking to a friend's house when he was struck by a bullet in the leg by someone he didn't know in dark clothing.

Officials told WBRZ that the person was hospitalized in stable condition.