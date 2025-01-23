52°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's Balin Rogers captures stunning drone footage of Baton Rouge blanketed in snow
BATON ROUGE — The capital region saw the most snow it's seen in over 100 years earlier this week.
WBRZ Meteorologist Balin Rogers sent his drone into the sky above Baton Rouge and captured the historic event.
Baton Rouge landmarks like the Mississippi River Bridge, Tiger Stadium and the State Capitol were blanketed in snow as roads were closed and people built snowmen across the city.
Click here to see how capital region residents celebrated their once-in-a-lifetime snow day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...
-
Electrical fire on Hollywood Street displaces seven
-
Parish, State Officials urging drivers to stay off roads as freezing temps...
-
Couple walks on Mspi River bridge during snowstorm
-
Pointe Coupee Fire District 1&2 working fire at Mitchell Lane In Morganza
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53