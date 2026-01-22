WBRZ's April Davis hitting the dancefloor this year for 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser

BATON ROUGE — One of WBRZ's own is hitting the dancefloor this year for Dancing for Big Buddy!

Each year, Dancing for Big Buddy hosts star dancers from across the capital city’s community to raise money to expand social programs for young people in and around Baton Rouge.

This year is the 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event, and the organizers for the event surprised 2une In's April Davis by revealing that she would be one of the dancers grooving for a good cause.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 25.