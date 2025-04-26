2 Make a Difference: Dancing for Big Buddy returns for 17th year of connecting mentors, community kids

BATON ROUGE — Star dancers from across the capital city’s community take center stage at LSU’s PMAC on Saturday night for the Dancing for Big Buddy Extravaganza, including 2une In's Mia Monet and Councilman Darryl Hurst.

Saturday’s event is the 17th annual extravaganza, whose organizers and dancers work 2 Make a Difference in the lives of so many lovable little buddies.

"For over 45 years, Big Buddy remains committed to serving young people from grade school all the way to graduation. Through Big Buddy, youth are connected to mentors and high-quality learning experiences that help shape their future success,” Executive Director Gaylynne Mack said.

Many of those mentors even sign up to show off their best dance moves for the annual extravaganza, but the big show stopper is when the little buddies take the stage. Mack says this is a fun way to dance the night away and to help the community.

"The funds raised through Dancing for Big Buddy will be used to expand our summer enrichment program for middle school youth, and provide high school scholars with internship experiences that will help form lifelong success,” Mack said.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and the show, which will be emceed by WBRZ’s John Pastorek and Syliva Weatherspoon, starts at 7 p.m. WBRZ will stream the event on our YouTube; click here to watch.