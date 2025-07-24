WBRZ reporters amongst participants in 1970s themed Celebrity Waiter for charity

BATON ROUGE - Celebrity Waiter, a local event to raise money for charity, took place Wednesday night and included some WBRZ participants.

WBRZ's Angelica Butine, Jordan Ponzio, Alexis Marigny and David Hamilton were among the participants. All proceeds from the event went to the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center.