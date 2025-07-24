80°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ reporters amongst participants in 1970s themed Celebrity Waiter for charity
BATON ROUGE - Celebrity Waiter, a local event to raise money for charity, took place Wednesday night and included some WBRZ participants.
Trending News
WBRZ's Angelica Butine, Jordan Ponzio, Alexis Marigny and David Hamilton were among the participants. All proceeds from the event went to the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews begin months-long work to replace Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell...
-
Brian Kelly proclaims 'it's football season' to Rotary Club as he enters...
-
Iberville Parish: Customers without water pressure will have water restored around 6...
-
Two people wanted for stealing over $1,400 of LEGO sets from Port...
-
Man injured in South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shooting dies in hospital