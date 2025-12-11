Latest Weather Blog
One of Louisiana's top Republican officials raises concerns about federal immigration crackdown
On Thursday, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser criticized the ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation around New Orleans.
Nungesser told the Associated Press he’s concerned about people with work visas, parents of young children and those in the process of getting their citizenship being detained. Nungesser said although he’s in favor of removing dangerous criminals from the country, he believes there is a better way to ensure that’s the actual outcome.
Nungesser questioned whether immigration agents are trying to reach a quota of 5,000 arrests and “pick up everybody.”
Trending News
Nungesser’s outspoken criticisms of the operation stray from comments made by other Louisiana Republican officials. Nungesser is also the head of Louisiana's Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
69-year-old man sentenced to two decades in prison, chemical castration for sex...
-
BRCC launching new program for plumbers
-
Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center...
-
Natural gas leak in Clinton closes several East Feliciana Parish public schools...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Ahead of schedule I-10/12 widening improves traffic between Denham Springs,...
Sports Video
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years