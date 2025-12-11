One of Louisiana's top Republican officials raises concerns about federal immigration crackdown

On Thursday, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser criticized the ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation around New Orleans.

Nungesser told the Associated Press he’s concerned about people with work visas, parents of young children and those in the process of getting their citizenship being detained. Nungesser said although he’s in favor of removing dangerous criminals from the country, he believes there is a better way to ensure that’s the actual outcome.

Nungesser questioned whether immigration agents are trying to reach a quota of 5,000 arrests and “pick up everybody.”

Nungesser’s outspoken criticisms of the operation stray from comments made by other Louisiana Republican officials. Nungesser is also the head of Louisiana's Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.