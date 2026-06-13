Search continues for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather

BATON ROUGE - The search continues tomorrow for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather. It's now been eight days since he went missing in an area known as Ghost Town.

A more than three-hour search for Minnieweather kicked off with a prayer, the United Cajun Navy assisting with the effort.

"Anything that you question, you stop right there. Do not touch it. don't touch. " Big, big, no, no right? This is an open investigation," Incident Commander with the United Cajun Navy, Josh Gill said.

Family, friends, and members of the community combed through the property off Scenic Highway.

Later, traveling over the river, to search along the levee, and near the river.

"We were all over this mug today, Ja'Derrius. We ain't stopping till we find you, till you come home, Ja'Derrius," Ja'Derrius's cousin Bobby Minnieweather said.

Several of Ja'Derrius's cousin pleading to get him back home.

"I love you, I want you to come back home to your mom and dad and all your family members," Ja'Derrius's cousin Bobby Minnieweather, Jr., said.

Gill says today they were able to eliminate two large areas. He says they will now go home, look at a map for other potential areas to search, and be right back out tomorrow.

Gill says they may not know where he's at, but they now know where he's not.

"We won't stop until he's found one way or the other. We'll continue our social media blast. We'll continue communicating with the parents and the family and the community, we want to find this young man," Gill said.

"This search, it ain't over, I love you Ja'Derrius," Ja'Derrius's cousin Veronica Minnieweather said.

Ja'Derrius's disappearance remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

While searching for leads in Ja'Derrius's case, police say they came in contact with a 16-year-old girl and searched through her phone. Police allegedly found messages of the girl communicating with 50-year-old Maurice Parms.

He was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation. Police have not said whether Parms is connected to Ja'Derrius's disappearance.