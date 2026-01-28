29°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Southern graduate identified and arrested for manslaughter, hazing after student died
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in an alleged hazing death of a Southern student, according to sources close to the investigation.
Caleb McCray, 23, was booked for one count of hazing and one count of manslaughter, sources say. McCray is a Southern graduate and Omega Psi Phi member.
The Investigative Unit reported that up to 10 people could face charges as a result of Caleb Wilson's death.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday relative to the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buffalo Bills promote former LSU assistant to head coach, NFL says
-
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
-
Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed
-
Man killed in RV fire in St. John Parish, state fire marshal...
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...