WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: New police chief selected for New Roads Police Department
NEW ROADS - A new police chief has been selected for the New Roads Police Department, officials told WBRZ.
Mayor Theron Smith has selected Zathan Boutan as the next chief of New Roads Police. Boutan currently works for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and has been in law enforcement for 20 years.
"I'm very excited because I want to bring the city of New Roads back to how I remember it when I was a child," Boutan told WBRZ. "All the violence wasn't there. You used to be able to be a child and not worry about your safety and enjoy life."
His appointment comes after the resignation of the previous chief, Louis Hamilton. He resigned after the arrest of New Roads police officer Quincy Lathers, who allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant.
Following Hamilton's resignation, Assistant Chief John Chambliss resigned. Chambliss had been the subject of a WBRZ Investigative Unit report in October 2025, after he allegedly shot the Iberville Parish Assessor's son while checking on a reported disturbance.
"Ultimately, we need to gain the trust back of the people of New Roads," Boutan told WBRZ.
Boutan will need to have his appointment approved by the council on March 24th.
