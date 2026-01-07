WBRZ Investigative Unit: A timeline of events at Elayn Hunt since WBRZ's initial report

ST. GABRIEL - Since the WBRZ Investigative Unit began reporting on the problems at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in August, at least five people have left their positions - including the Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc and Hunt's Warden Donny Bordelon.

Our first report with an anonymous Hunt employee aired on Aug. 15. The employee alleged the drug problem at Hunt was "off the charts." He also told us about an inmate who had special privileges including being able to leave the premises for maintenance purposes.

"He was allowed to stay out all night and he had the ability to go different places to pick up anything he wanted to," he said.

Aug. 21, an anonymous inmate corroborated what the employee said about the drug problem and told us more about where they were coming from.

"Its not really coming from our people. It's mostly the officers. High-ranking officers," he said.

The next day, Aug. 22, DOC confirmed Assistant Warden Craig White was placed on administrative leave for reasons they did not disclose.

Aug. 24, longtime DOC Secretary Jimmy Leblanc announced he was stepping down as head of the prison system due to health concerns. Two days later, Governor Jeff Landry announced he directed Louisiana State Police to investigate EHCC.

"I have instructed them to begin an investigation into the allegations hat appeared in the WBRZ report and other reports that came from that particular story," Landry said.

Less than 24 hours later, inmate Lanford Payne died of a drug overdose. The next day, the Iberville Sheriff's Office arrested Hunt employee Kevin Shorty. Investigators say a K9 officer found drugs in his car on premises.

During this time, the WBRZ Investigative Unit received dozens of calls and emails from relatives of inmates describing the drug problem and conditions inside the prison.

"I worry every night when I don't hear from him, if he's alive or he's dead," said an inmate's father.

After that report, DOC and the Iberville Coroner's Office provided us with information about inmate deaths, showing 82 inmates had died in the last two years. Only seven were labeled as overdoses.

"We are undercounting drug related deaths that they are miscoded sometimes as heart attacks, often," said Loyola Law professor Andrea Armstrong.

Sept. 15, an inmate was stabbed to death by his cell mate. One week later, Torrance Verdin was beaten by corrections officers for having a cell phone.

"He laid down and said I surrender and they told him you don't love your life and they put him in handcuffs and the beat him. They beat him," said Verdin's mother Adlena.

DOC announced on Sept. 26 that the head warden at hunt, Donny Bordelon, and an unnamed officer were suspended. Bordelon was relieved of his duties.