WBRZ FLASHBACK: Watch the march from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge, part of the Civil Rights Movement

BATON ROUGE - This week in WBRZ history, in 1967, activist A.Z. Young led thousands on a 105-mile walk from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge to protest segregation in one of the most racially-charged areas of the state.

The march continued into East Baton Rouge Parish—right down Florida Boulevard and ultimately to the steps of the Capitol.

Michael Shingleton looks back on the march in this week's WBRZ Flashback.