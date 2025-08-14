91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ FLASHBACK: Watch the march from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge, part of the Civil Rights Movement

3 hours 47 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 7:43 AM August 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week in WBRZ history, in 1967, activist A.Z. Young, with Robert “Bob” Hicks and Gayle Jenkins, led thousands on a 105-mile walk from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge to protest segregation in one of the most racially-charged areas of the state. 

The march continued into East Baton Rouge Parish—right down Florida Boulevard and ultimately to the steps of the Capitol.

Michael Shingleton looks back on the march in this week's WBRZ Flashback.  

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days