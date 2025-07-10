WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tinseltown Theater demolished after 19 years in Siegen Marketplace

BATON ROUGE - This week, in 2015, demolition crews worked to tear down one of the largest entertainment venues in the capital region.

Tinseltown Theater opened in 1996 and for 19 years was a staple in Siegen Marketplace.

Within four months of opening, however, Tinseltown became marred by a murder-for-hire that occurred on its grounds. Some believe the theater was doomed from the start.

Topgolf eventually replaced the art deco marquis of Tinseltown, but many Baton Rouge residents still keep good memories of the theater.