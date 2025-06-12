WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box Stadium in 2008

BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, LSU played its last game in the old Alex Box Stadium on June 9, 2008.

The last game played in the stadium, capping off 70 years of memories, was a Super Regional matchup against UC Irvine. To mark the occasion, there was a huge line of fans hoping for standing-room-only seats at the last-ever game in the old box.

Fans packed into the box, plenty standing outside in pickup trucks, on the tracks and in trees for the final game.

During the game, the Tigers had a home run derby to lock up the matchup. They scored early and often in the Super Regional, dominating for the final time there on Skip Bertman Drive.

At the end of the game, the scoreboard read 21-7, sending the Tigers to Omaha.

The land that the old stadium sat on would later become the Nicholson Gateway Project with shops, restaurants and student housing.

A new stadium was built in 2009 less than a mile away from the old box.

Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below: