WBRZ FLASHBACK: First Angola Prison Rodeo held in St. Francisville 60 years ago

ST. FRANCISVILLE — This week in WBRZ history, the first Angola Prison Rodeo was held 60 years ago.

The first iteration of the rodeo, then called the Angola Field Day and Rodeo, started in October 1965, conceived by inmates and at first only open to the prison population, including the prison employees and those who lived on the grounds at Angola.

By 1967, the gates of the prison opened to the general public.

In the 1970s, the rodeo exploded in popularity. Angola, also known as the Louisiana State Penitentiary, would eventually build an arena to fit the growing demand for bronco and bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, convict poker, and the most extreme event, Guts and Glory.

The profits from the inmate rodeo are placed in an inmate welfare fund and they're used for the benefit of the prisoners.

Inmates also sell furniture and jewelry at the event, as well as live musical performances.

Watch more WBRZ history here: