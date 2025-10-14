Portion of proceeds made during Angola Rodeo goes towards inmates re-entry program

ANGOLA - Since 2010, the Angola Rodeo has set a portion of money aside for inmates' re-entry programs that focus on trades like collision repair, welding, carpentry, automotive, HVAC, Masonry, concrete, electrical, plumbing, and soon CDL.

Kyle Hebert was released from Angola three years ago. While there, he earned a degree in bible studies. He said he has benefited from the re-entry and now serves as a mentor. He spent around 20 years in Angola, and since getting out, he now works in a re-entry program as a chaplain with the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

"The lord used Angola to change me so I know he works, and I know the re-entry programs make a difference because I am living it now," Hebert said.

Deputy Warden Rochelle Ambeau said they spend about $170,000 on the program.

"Two trades and a GED, and the programs that we set, the self-help programs that we set, once they finish them, then they are able to go back to court and have their sentence reheard and maybe sentenced to probation," Ambeau said.

The program also offers educational opportunities alongside the work training opportunities, so inmates can be on work release or have jobs ready when they leave.

"It makes them feel better, going back into society and transitioning back to be a regular citizen and a tax-paying citizen, and know that they got to keep a job in order to make it, and it diverts them from being back in the criminal world," she said.

Gerry Lane dealerships have made an effort to hire re-entry inmates with skills they learned at Angola.

"You know, it's a second chance. I think a bunch of these guys take advantage of that, and it works out for them," General Manager at Gerry Lane Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Jeremy Vicknair said.