WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, Billy Cannon immortalized himself with his legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night in 1959.
On Oct. 31, 1959, the Tigers were on top. They were the top-ranked team in the country, coming off LSU's first National Championship win the year before.
The season was in its back half when the Ole Miss Rebels, ranked No. 3 at the time, came to Death Valley. By the fourth quarter, Ole Miss was leading 0-3.
Then, Billy Cannon broke eight tackles and led the Tigers to a 7-3 lead, rushing 89 yards downfield.
It was Cannon's Halloween game that eventually led him to winning the Heisman Trophy, the first — and for several decades — only time a Tiger lifted the trophy.
