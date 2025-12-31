61°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin man accused in shooting; one person reported in critical condition, police say
FRANKLIN — Police said Wednesday that officers had arrested a man following a report of shots fired near Cayce Street.
One person was transported from the scene Monday night and was in critical condition at hospital, the police department said. The nature of the injuries wasn't provided.
According to the agency, Javise Jack, 28, of Franklin was arrested Tuesday night and accused of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace.
Trending News
Jack was being held without bond Wednesday morning, police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics prepares for Open Mike Night
-
New LSU OC Charlie Weis doing double-duty for Rebs and Tigers
-
The EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament wraps up with championship game
-
LSU men's basketball closes out 2025 with a win over Southern Miss
-
LSU football preps for transfer portal madness