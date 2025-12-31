Franklin man accused in shooting; one person reported in critical condition, police say

FRANKLIN — Police said Wednesday that officers had arrested a man following a report of shots fired near Cayce Street.

One person was transported from the scene Monday night and was in critical condition at hospital, the police department said. The nature of the injuries wasn't provided.

According to the agency, Javise Jack, 28, of Franklin was arrested Tuesday night and accused of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace.

Jack was being held without bond Wednesday morning, police said.