WBRZ, Baton Rouge General accepting homemade masks starting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Concerned good Samaritans with a sewing machine and fabric are encouraged to participate in WBRZ’s Make a Mask campaign that will benefit area hospitals - starting with Baton Rouge General.

When Sylvia Weatherspoon received an email for her 2 Make A Difference segment, WBRZ reported on an Ascension Parish woman sewing masks Friday. Following Sports 2 reporter Matt Trent's TV story on the 10 o'clock news Friday, numerous viewers offered to turn their homes and extra fabric into mask assembly lines. When local hospitals found out, they offered to accept the homemade masks for patients.

Baton Rouge General will be the first hospital to take the masks - see information below.

The masks will be sanitized based on federal, CDC standards that allow for cloth to be cleaned and returned to use. Similar to patient gowns and bedding, homemade masks will go through a thorough cleaning process before being given to patients.

Patients at area hospitals and clinics are wearing masks if they have a fever. The masks will add an extra layer of protection to hospital employees and the few guests allowed in patient rooms - in most cases, only family members can visit select patients.

Hospital staff will still wear hospital-approved and purchased masks.

In a social media post first made by Lafayette General west of Baton Rouge, a mask sewing pattern is available HERE.

Beginning Monday, Baton Rouge General will begin accepting masks at its Entrance 3 at the Bluebonnet location (turn right at Picardy when coming from I-10 on Bluebonnet Blvd. in Baton Rouge; Turn left if coming from Perkins Road on Bluebonnet).

WBRZ is working with station customers and local businesses to establish area drop-off locations. Many will be announced later Saturday, more on Sunday and even more on Monday.

WBRZ advertisers, mostly locally owned businesses have joined the effort.

WBRZ sponsors and community leaders heeded the call this weekend, offering space to collect homemade masks.

Local businesses will make drop-off locations available staring Sunday.

See the ever-evolving list below of local businesses where you can drop off masks:

