81°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRSO: Man wanted for fleeing deputies in Georgia arrested in West Baton Rouge traffic stop
PORT ALLEN - A man wanted for allegedly fleeing from deputies in Georgia was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish following a traffic stop on I-10, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Zoro Rodriguez, 49, provided a false identity during a traffic stop along I-10, raising suspicion about his true identity and immigration status. An investigation from U.S. Border Patrol determined that Rodriguez was a fugitive wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing and eluding.
Trending News
Rodriguez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive by U.S. Border Patrol.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$148 million Our Lady of the Lake Health Interdisciplinary Science Building opens...
-
Louisiana lawmakers want to overhaul current licensing system for plumbers
-
Biannual Boutique Blowout Sale comes to L'Auberge on Sunday
-
Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of nearly killing person after shooting...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night