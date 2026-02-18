75°
WBR inmate who walked off job site apprehended overnight, deputies say

2 hours 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish officials say they have captured an inmate who walked off a job site in Baton Rouge.

Overnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Dwayne Cedotal had been apprehended. The agency did not provide details, but thanked the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's fugitive apprehension unit.

Deputies had said Tuesday that Cedotal had walked off a job site on North Street in Baton Rouge. At the time, he was serving time for simple burglary. The 41-year-old is from the Plaquemine area.

