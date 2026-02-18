75°
Latest Weather Blog
WBR inmate who walked off job site apprehended overnight, deputies say
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish officials say they have captured an inmate who walked off a job site in Baton Rouge.
Overnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Dwayne Cedotal had been apprehended. The agency did not provide details, but thanked the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's fugitive apprehension unit.
Trending News
Deputies had said Tuesday that Cedotal had walked off a job site on North Street in Baton Rouge. At the time, he was serving time for simple burglary. The 41-year-old is from the Plaquemine area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seeking diesel thief
-
New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras on False River
-
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
-
After announcing delay, highway department says Pecue Lane exit on I-10 will...
-
Man jailed for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at St. Gabriel home...
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...