WBR inmate who walked off job site apprehended overnight, deputies say

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish officials say they have captured an inmate who walked off a job site in Baton Rouge.

Overnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Dwayne Cedotal had been apprehended. The agency did not provide details, but thanked the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's fugitive apprehension unit.

Deputies had said Tuesday that Cedotal had walked off a job site on North Street in Baton Rouge. At the time, he was serving time for simple burglary. The 41-year-old is from the Plaquemine area.