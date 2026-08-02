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Water leak partially closes Charenton Road in Baldwin

3 hours 33 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 5:16 PM August 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — A water leak caused Charenton Road near Baldwin Park to close one of its lanes on Sunday as crews with the St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission worked on repairs, according to the Baldwin Police Department.

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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