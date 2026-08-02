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Water leak partially closes Charenton Road in Baldwin
BALDWIN — A water leak caused Charenton Road near Baldwin Park to close one of its lanes on Sunday as crews with the St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission worked on repairs, according to the Baldwin Police Department.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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