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Nonprofit hosts free back-to-school supply giveaway in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — JUMP nonprofit hosted a back-to-school supply giveway in Denham Springs on Sunday.
The free event held at the LM Lockhart Center Gymnasium saw the organization giveway backpacks, school supplies and hygiene supplies ahead of the new school year.
The event also featured food,music,free haircuts and braids and a basketball game between the youth and the Livingston Parish sheriff's Office.
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