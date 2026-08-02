Southern University welcomes incoming Human Jukebox freshmen

BATON ROUGE — Southern University hosted its Human Jukebox Marching Band Incoming Freshman Move-in Day on Sunday.

The university saw about 200 students, parents and guardians attend the move-in event, with volunteers on hand to assist students with moving into the dormitories.

The event also featured a welcome program that included elected officials, clergy, community leaders and business leaders sharing available resources with new students and connecting them with the Baton Rouge Community.