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One person dead after shooting off Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night off of Staring Lane.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Ryder Drive. Officials said the coroner was contacted.
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No other information was immediately available.
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