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One person dead after shooting off Staring Lane

2 hours 26 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 7:45 PM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night off of Staring Lane.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Ryder Drive. Officials said the coroner was contacted.

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No other information was immediately available.

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