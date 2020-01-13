WATCH: The Rock voices LSU's latest hype video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the famous voice behind LSU's most recent hype video.

He and other big names like actors Anthony Mackie, John Goodman, and singer Tim McGraw have all played a role in getting LSU fans amped for the biggest college football game of the season.

Join WBRZ for a full day of game day coverage, with kick-off happening at 7 p.m., Monday.