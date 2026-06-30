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WATCH: State Fire Marshal's Office investigating after a Springfield house fire

2 hours 19 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 11:58 AM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Tuesday morning house fire in Springfield. 

Springfield firefighters were first dispatched to the Mary Hartman Road home around 5 a.m. The fire was not brought under control until around 7 a.m.

According to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the house is a total loss after the fire. No one was home when the blaze broke out, officials added.

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