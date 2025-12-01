WATCH: Southern introduces Super Bowl champion Marshall Faulk as new head coach

BATON ROUGE — Super Bowl champion Marshall Faulk will be formally introduced to Baton Rouge as Southern's next head football coach in a Monday afternoon press conference.

WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Faulk comes to Southern from Colorado, where he was Deion Sanders' running backs coach.

Faulk, a New Orleans native, played for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams in his 12-year NFL career. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999.