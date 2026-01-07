WATCH: Sid Edwards addresses 'State of the City' during appearance at Rotary Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Sid Edwards gave his "State of the City" address on Wednesday, days after he entered his second year as East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President.

Edwards visited the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge at Drusilla Place to speak about issues concerning the city-parish and his goals for his administration's next year.

According to literature provided by Edwards' team, homicides are down 18% in the city-parish, while they are down 14% in Baton Rouge proper. Crime is down 15% overall and shootings in Baton Rouge have dropped 18%.

Edwards' team also touted that the homicide solve rate has risen 62% in Baton Rouge.

Other accomplishments Edwards' administration highlighted include a tenfold increase in spending on demolition related to blight, up to $1.5 million from $140,000, as well as outreach and recovery work combatting homelessness.

Edwards' team also said that Baton Rouge is the only state in Louisiana to have maintained its current bond rating into 2025, emphasizing fiscal responsibility by touting that the government has saved $16 million in retiree healthcare costs, as well as reducing budgets to "align with revenues and not spending down any reserves."

