WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard into New Orleans

September 03, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is deciding whether he will deploy National Guard troops to New Orleans in a similar fashion to his administration's efforts in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. 

"We're making a determination now — do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great Governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that's become quite tough, quite bad," Trump said. 

Trump said that his administration would be considering deploying troops to Louisiana, specifically New Orleans, because it "has a crime problem." 

"We'll straighten it out in about two weeks," he said. "Easier than D.C."

Trump previously deployed National Guard troops, including members of the Louisiana National Guard, to Washington to "reestablish law, order and public safety." 

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles was illegal.

