84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for traffic violation

1 hour 47 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 10:52 AM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida police officer stopped his pint-sized daughter after he spotted her driving the wrong way in her toy car.

Orlando Police shared video of Officer Alex Kipp's traffic stop of his baby daughter, Talynn, Tuesday. When Kipp asked the girl for her license, registration and proof of insurance, she laughed in her father's face.

Luckily for Talynn, she was let off with only a warning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days